Demi Lovato And Cardi B Top The Most Googled Music Stars Of 2018

Demi Lovato and Cardi B top the most Googled list. Picture: Getty

The list might surprise you.

Google has named the most Googled musicians in their annual ‘Year In Search’ report. The yearly report details the top searches, people, news, and more.

Demi Lovato Says She’s "Filled With Hope" After Grammy Nomination

Globally, Demi Lovato has topped the musicians chart after suffering a near-fatal overdose back in July. The singer was then later transferred to a rehab facility.

Things are on the up for Demi after returning home and being nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo for Christina Aguilera track ‘Fall In Line’. ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ also scored her 4x platinum in the US.

Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all... thank you @xtina. I love you so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/RqNiSNqf6T — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2018

Coming in at second place globally is Cardi B, who has remained in news headlines this year.

The rapper released her debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy', announced her marriage to Migos member Offset, welcomed her first child, Kulture, made multiple court appearances, feuded Nicki Minaj, and announced her split from her baby’s father all in one year.

Others on the list include rapper, Travis Scott, whose highly publicized relationship with Kylie Jenner undoubtedly shot him up the search results. The couple welcomed their first child, Stormi at the beginning of the year.

Rick Ross also flooded searches this year after he was hospitalized and briefly placed on life support in the first quarter of the year.

The top 10 most-Googled musicians of 2018 are:

1. Demi Lovato

2. Cardi B

3. Daniel Küblböck

4. Travis Scott

5. Rick Ross

6. 6ix9ine

7. Tatsuya Yamaguchi

8. Childish Gambino

9. Hitomi Yoshizawa

10. Nick Jonas

