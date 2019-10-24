Demi Lovato Receives Heartfelt Letter From A Fan After Having Her Private Photos Leaked

Demi Lovato has posted a cute fan letter on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato has posted a video for the first time since her Snapchat account was hacked.

Demi Lovato has broken her Instagram silence after she shared an emotional letter sent to her from a fan.

This is the first time the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer has spoken out since her Snapchat account was hacked and her private photos were leaked.

Demi Lovato Fans Come To Her Defence As She Has Private Photos Hacked And Leaked On Snapchat

The 27 year old, who recently broke off her romance with Mike Johnson, uploaded a snippet of the letter, which read: “Dear Demi, you are so beautiful!!! You are God’s masterpiece.

“He will stand by you, protect you and comfort you no matter what happens. It has taken me a long time to truly believe that, because our natural tendency is to feel like we are alone in this world.”

Demi said: “So I just got this from somebody, it’s the sweetest little fan letter. Thank you very much for my journal and my upside-down book,” while captioning the snap, ‘I love my fans’.

The former Disney star has kept a low profile following her targeted attack by hackers, who managed to obtain access to her Snapchat account.

It’s unclear how long the photographs were up before her team regained control of her account and removed them.

Fans took to Twitter to hit out at anybody circulating the intimate images of the singer.

Leaking celebrity nudes is literally so disrespectful. No one deserve to have their private pictures leaked so please do NOT tweet or share anything. 🙏🏻 — Demi Lovato France (@FR_DemiLovato) October 18, 2019

One said: “Demi nearly died of an overdose just a year ago and has been mocked and brought down by the gp since, now her nudes leaked and y’all are laughing and sharing. Ik she’s said stupid stuff in the past but give the girl a break… #DemiLovato [sic].”

“I know Demi’s had her problematic moments but she’s been in a really dark place and for someone to go and leak her nudes despite knowing how much she’s gonna be affected mentally is so disgusting and inconsiderate,” another added.

Demi’s last Instagram post was a tribute to her friend, Tommy Trussell, who recently died from an overdose.

She posted the cursive ‘T’ ink, captioning the post: “A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. Love you forever @sirtruss.”

Fans and friends commented on the picture with supportive messages, including an array of ‘stay strong’ posts, which she has inked on her own wrists.

