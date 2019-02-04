Demi Lovato Deactivates Twitter After She Receives Backlash For "Laughing At" 21 Savage's Arrest

Demi Lovato has deactivated her Twitter account following backlash over a meme. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

Demi Lovato posted a meme following 21 Savage's ICE arrest, and has since deactivated her Twitter, after receiving backlash for "laughing at" him.

Demi Lovato has had to deactive her Twitter account, after she was allegedly "laughing at" rapper 21 Savage, following his arrest.

The 'Confident' singer received hateful messages on social media, when she posted a meme of someone writing with a feathered quill, saying "This how 21 Savage be writing his verses".

In the since-deleted post, people took to Instagram to leave hurtful comments, referencing her recent drug overdose.

"If you're gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs," wrote Demi on Twitter, which - again - has since been deleted.

Demi Lovato apologised for her posts on her Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

The likes of Offset jumped in to defend 21 Savage, posting "ALL THE MEMES AND SH*T AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME PRAYING FOR MY DAWG AINT SH*T FUNNY HIS FANILY DEPENDING ON HIM [sic].

The Camp Rock star then shared several screenshots of the trolling abuse she received, on her Instagram Story, with a message written by herself; "Wasn't laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that's not a joke..

"not have I EVER laughed at that. That meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone," continued Demi.

The GRAMMY-nominated rapper, 21 Savage, was arrested in Atlanta by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, after he was reportedly illegally present in America.

