Demi Lovato Receives An Apology From Instagram Over “Disgusting” Fat Shaming Ad

Instagram issue apology after Demi Lovato calls out them out for approving a fat-shaming ad. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato calls out Instagram for approving a fat-shaming ad.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Demi Lovato hit out at Instagram for approving a fat-shaming ad from gaming app, Games of Sultans.

The offensive ad was a side-by-side picture of two animated characters; one was described as “obese,” while the other was labeled as “pretty.”, and the second part of the ad shows the character “diets”.

Demi Lovato put Games of Sultans on blast. Picture: Instagram

“Why is this fat shaming bullsh*t on my feed?” Demi wrote across a screenshot. “So many things wrong with this ad.”

Demi Lovato calls out offensive ad on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The singer, who has never been one to hold her tongue pointed out how these ads could affect “anyone in recovery from an eating disorder”.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer points out the affects of fat-shaming ads. Picture: Instagram

Demi later directed attention to the social network saying: “Please Instagram, keep this bullsh*t off mine and other’s feeds who could be easily affected by this disgusting advertisement.

“With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game.”

Instagram has since issued an apology saying "We're sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people's feeds."

Demi who has been open about her past eating disorder also encouraged fans to “always speak up for what you believe in” on Twitter.

