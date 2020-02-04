Demi Lovato Boyfriend: Singer Fuels Dave Osokow Dating Rumours After Leaving Club With Him Hours Before Super Bowl Performance

They've known each other for years. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato was spotted leaving a Miami nightclub with Dave Osokow ahead of her Super Bowl performance.

Demi Lovato has been spotted hanging out with ‘Hollywood connector' Davo Osokow in Miami.

According to reports, they were seen leaving E11EVEN nightclub together, just hours before her Super Bowl performance.

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Defended For Not Standing During Demi Lovato’s National Anthem Performance At The Super Bowl

Dave appears to be friends with some super high-profile people and has snaps with the likes of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift on his Instagram feed, along with Demi.

📸 Demi Lovato deixando a E11EVEN Nightclub com Dave Osokow e Edgar Machuca em Miami, na Flórida - 1º de fevereiro pic.twitter.com/0T09Br5Efs — DLBR Media (@dlbrmedia) February 1, 2020

He even penned a special birthday message to her last year, writing: "Happy birthday bud's! I adore you and I'm so proud of you!

"The way you have fought back and the work you have put in is going to pay off. It's a beautiful thing and a true sign of your character! Feel the love today on your day and enjoy every second! Love ya! [sic]"

Dave attended the Super Bowl, where he shared a lengthy Instagram story of Demi singing the National Anthem.

Demi Lovato e Dave Osokow 💕 pic.twitter.com/vZbWdmbtTA — Demetria Brasil (@demetriabrasil) February 1, 2020

Demi's last relationship was with Austin Wilson. Picture: Instagram

Supporting the former Disney star, he wrote: “Why was I more nervous than my family @ddlovato?” And “Thx for making a grown man cry buds [sic].”

Demi hasn’t spoken about her relationship status since she broke up with her short-term man Austin Wilson in December 2019.

The pair ended on good terms as she told a fan: “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos.

“Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip