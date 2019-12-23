Demi Lovato Splits From Austin Wilson And Tells Fans ‘Not To Go After Him’

23 December 2019, 16:24

Demi Lovato has split from Austin Wilson
Demi Lovato has split from Austin Wilson. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Demi Lovato has split from boyfriend Austin Wilson.

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Austin Wilson have broken up days after getting tattoos together.

The pop star is said to be focusing on her musical comeback, after promising fans earlier this year the next time they hear from her she’ll be singing.

Demi Lovato Hints D7 Is Ready And Confirms New Music Is Coming Soon

The new couple had only recently taken their relationship public, but their lifestyles apparently didn’t “mesh” well together.

A source told E! News: “Their lifestyles were not meshing. She's very focused on her sobriety and God and it wasn't a good fit for that. She's still working on herself and committed to that.

"She's sticking with what she has been doing and working on her music. That's her focus and nothing is going to change it. They decided it was best to go their separate ways. There are no hard feelings it just wasn't going to work with him."

Proving they ended on amicable terms, Demi warned fans not to go after her former beau, assuring he's "a good guy".

She messaged a fan, who shared the screenshot on Instagram: "Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."

The split comes days after the couple got tattoos together, with the 'Confident' singer getting an inking on her neck to remind her how much she's overcome.

Her ink reads "survivor", and symbolises how she's "overcome a lot" over the past 12 months, since she overdosed last July.

Taking to Instagram, tattoo artist to the stars Doctor Woo, shared a snap of the singer's new body art, with the caption: "On a real one."

After their break-up, Demi and Austin have removed photos of one another from their social media accounts.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato joked she's 'pregnant' with her new album

Demi Lovato Debuts Baby Bump & Teases She’s ‘Pregnant’ With D7 Filming Will & Grace

Hot On Capital

James Corden and Ruth Jones in the Capital studio

James Corden & Ruth Jones Join Capital On Christmas Day For A One-Off Show

TV & Film

Christmas Lunch with James Corden & Ruth Jones

Gavin And Stacey: What Happened On The Fishing Trip? Christmas Special Could Reveal What Went Down Between Uncle Bryn And Jason

TV & Film

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard

Love Island

Love Island's Maura and Curtis

Love Island Couple Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard ‘Haven’t Seen Each Other’ As Split Rumours Begin

Love Island

Shawn Mendes broke down on stage in Mexico City

Shawn Mendes Breaks Down In Tears As He Says A Special Thank You To Fans

Shawn Mendes

Caroline Flack net worth

Caroline Flack Net Worth: Love Island Presenter’s TV Fortune Revealed

Features