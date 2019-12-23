Demi Lovato Splits From Austin Wilson And Tells Fans ‘Not To Go After Him’

Demi Lovato has split from Austin Wilson. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Austin Wilson have broken up days after getting tattoos together.

The pop star is said to be focusing on her musical comeback, after promising fans earlier this year the next time they hear from her she’ll be singing.

The new couple had only recently taken their relationship public, but their lifestyles apparently didn’t “mesh” well together.

A source told E! News: “Their lifestyles were not meshing. She's very focused on her sobriety and God and it wasn't a good fit for that. She's still working on herself and committed to that.

"She's sticking with what she has been doing and working on her music. That's her focus and nothing is going to change it. They decided it was best to go their separate ways. There are no hard feelings it just wasn't going to work with him."

Proving they ended on amicable terms, Demi warned fans not to go after her former beau, assuring he's "a good guy".

She messaged a fan, who shared the screenshot on Instagram: "Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."

The split comes days after the couple got tattoos together, with the 'Confident' singer getting an inking on her neck to remind her how much she's overcome.

Her ink reads "survivor", and symbolises how she's "overcome a lot" over the past 12 months, since she overdosed last July.

Taking to Instagram, tattoo artist to the stars Doctor Woo, shared a snap of the singer's new body art, with the caption: "On a real one."

After their break-up, Demi and Austin have removed photos of one another from their social media accounts.

