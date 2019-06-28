WATCH: David Guetta & RAYE Make Up Songs About Love Island's Anton's Shaved Bum

28 June 2019, 12:03

The 'Stay (Don't Go Away)' duo improvised songs about summer, David Guetta and even Islander Anton's shaved behind.

We all know David Guetta and RAYE can make hits. You only have to listen to their recent collaboration, 'Stay (Don't Go Away)', to know that.

So when the pair popped by to chat to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, we asked our listeners to suggest topics for them to make bangers about.

View this post on Instagram

two little rays of sunshine. ☀️ #davidguetta #raye

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) on

After RAYE told us she could write songs on the spot, she took on the challenge of freestyling a tune about hopeless romantic, and Love Island contestant Anton - and, more specifically - his hairless bottom.

"Anton, I just wanna let you know that your mum shouldn't be shaving your bum," sang the 'Decline' star.

"Anton, I just wanna let you know, you've let the nation down. Sorry, hun," finished RAYE.

Even if he doesn't win Love Island, Anton is a winner in our eyes just for having these two icons make music about him.

