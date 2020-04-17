Exclusive

WATCH: David Guetta Has Been Writing A Song-A-Day Whilst In Lockdown

17 April 2020, 16:11

The 'Titanium' hitmaker has said, whilst he self-isolates, he's been writing at least one song every day.

David Guetta has tunes for days - from 'She Wolf' to 'Without You', and we can expect even more, now that the world-famous producer has said he's writing a new song every day, during lockdown.

Speaking to Capital's Jimmy Hill, David admitted he was amusing himself by writing at least one new song every day, whilst he self-isolates to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The French producer also admitted he's studying economy online, in an attempt to use his time wisely, and learn some new, whilst he creates new beats.

David Guetta is set to live-stream from Miami, to his millions of fans across the world; dropping bangers for two hours in an event he calls United At Home.

"I'm very excited to share what's been in the works for some time now," said David. "My heart goes out to all those suffering from the global health pandemic and I hope that this livestream event will bring people together and help raise money for those in need."

He is doing this to raise money for four chosen charities; Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris and World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as they help to battle the difficulties faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

