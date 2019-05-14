WATCH: David Guetta Cringes At His "Worst Music Video Ever", For 'Memories'

14 May 2019, 11:09

David Guetta has been producing music since 1984, but one music video - the one for 'Memories' - still leaves him embarrassed.

David Guetta has done some amazing things in his career - from collaborating with Zara Larsson, Sia and Usher - and has even been interrogated by an eight-year-old.

However, there's one thing from his 35 year-long career that he's not too fond of - the music video for 'Memories'.

The French producer caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, when Sonny Jay asked David if there was one music video he regretted making.

Speaking of 'Memories', his collaboration with Kid Cudi, David said "If you really wanna have a laugh, watch the video.

"I'd love to take it down, but it's too late now," continued the 'Titanium' hitmaker, talking about the video which has over 250 million views, currently.

David Guetta currently has a new song out with Raye, called 'Stay (Don't Go Away)', and describes the emotions a couple goes through during the early stages of their relationship.

