WATCH: David Guetta Gets Grilled By A Tiny 8-Year-Old Kid

5 April 2019, 07:43

From asking how wealthy he is, to pitting him against Calvin Harris, David Guetta was forced to answer the world's most harrowing questions.

David Guetta has performed at some of the world's biggest clubs, to the loudest crowds in the world. You understand if that was the most nerve-racking thing he's ever done.

Well, that was nothing in comparison to the time he faced his biggest foe to date, Lil Roman.

> Sigala And Ella Eyre Want The Ultimate DJ Collab, Feat. Jax Jones And Calvin Harris

David Guetta joined Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast
David Guetta joined Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

The French superstar popped by to chat to Roman Kemp about his brand new album, '7', which features collabs from Anne-Marie, Justin Bieber and Jason Derulo.

After it turned out that he wasn't too pleased about Calvin Harris' collaboration with Sam Smith, we thought it best we got Lil Roman to interrogate David.

The 8-year-old lad grilled the 'Flames' hitmaker on his riches and whether or not he was a better producer than Calvin Harris. And it worked, after David let slip an exclusive; that he is currently working on a remix of Calvin's 'Promises'.

> We're Catching Up With The World's Biggest Stars Over On Our App!

David Guetta News

See more David Guetta News

David Guetta might be engaged to his girlfriend, Jessica Ledon.

Is David Guetta Engaged? Fans Spot A Ring On His Girlfriend’s Wedding Finger!

Hot On Capital

Zayn defends GiGi Hadid

Zayn Defends 'Most Amazing Person' Gigi Hadid As He Continues Furious Twitter Tirade

Zayn Malik

Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka is now starring in Netflix' Sabrina reboot

Who Is Kiernan Shipka, How Old Is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Actress And When Was She In Mad Men?

News

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 2 On Netflix: Who's In The Cast And What's The Trailer?

TV & Film

Dani Dyer said her relationship with Jack Fincham 'didn't work out'

Love Island’s Dani Dyer Breaks Silence On Jack Fincham Split: ‘It Just Didn’t Work Out’

News

Vick Hope once messaged Michael B Jordan asking him out on a date

WATCH: Michael B Jordan Reacts To A Cringe DM Vick Hope Sent Him On Valentine's Day

Shows & Presenters

Selena Gomez VR Reality Prank w/ Roman Kemp

Mega-Fan Thinks She'll See Selena Gomez In VR But Loses All Chill When She Realises The Truth