WATCH: David Guetta Gets Grilled By A Tiny 8-Year-Old Kid

From asking how wealthy he is, to pitting him against Calvin Harris, David Guetta was forced to answer the world's most harrowing questions.

David Guetta has performed at some of the world's biggest clubs, to the loudest crowds in the world. You understand if that was the most nerve-racking thing he's ever done.

Well, that was nothing in comparison to the time he faced his biggest foe to date, Lil Roman.

David Guetta joined Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

The French superstar popped by to chat to Roman Kemp about his brand new album, '7', which features collabs from Anne-Marie, Justin Bieber and Jason Derulo.

After it turned out that he wasn't too pleased about Calvin Harris' collaboration with Sam Smith, we thought it best we got Lil Roman to interrogate David.

The 8-year-old lad grilled the 'Flames' hitmaker on his riches and whether or not he was a better producer than Calvin Harris. And it worked, after David let slip an exclusive; that he is currently working on a remix of Calvin's 'Promises'.

