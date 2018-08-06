WATCH: Britney Spears Hilariously Has To Ask Her Dancer Which City She’s In At Brighton Pride

Britney Spears forgot where she was performing during Brighton Pride. Picture: Instagram/Splash

“Where are we?!”

It would be an understatement to say we ADORE Britney Spears, and she’s definitely the gift that keeps on giving – as she hilarious had to ask one of her dancers where she was while performing at Brighton Pride.

Mid-way through putting on an incredible performance at Brighton’s Pride events over the weekend, Britney attempted to discreetly ask one of her baking dancers which city she was in… but her mic picked it up loud an clear.

“What’s Up Brighton Pride?!” Cannot even believe that I witnessed @britneyspears in my hometown at @PrideBrighton; I am over the moon ❤️ #pieceofme pic.twitter.com/8bmJUl1HyR — Johnny Kenneally (@JohnnyKenneally) August 5, 2018

She asked, “Where are we?!” before yelling to the crowd, “What’s up Brighton Pride!”. Awks.

Britney’s in the midst of her European Tour after finishing her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, and fans were clamouring to get tickets to see her before they sold out.

We love you Britney, never change!

