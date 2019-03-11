Ariana Grande Vegan? ‘7 Rings’ Singer’s Diet As Fans Question New Starbucks Drink

Ariana Grande's new Starbucks drink has fans questioning whether she's still vegan. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande collaborated with Starbucks to create a special edition of one of her favourite drinks, and the beverage has fans questioning whether the pop star is still vegan.

Ariana Grande has fans eager to find out more about her vegan status, after the drink she created with Starbucks was revealed to be a macchiato which contains eggs.

Ari’s cloud macchiato is made with eggs while the caramel drizzle is made with condensed milk – meaning if Ariana is still a vegan she won’t be able to enjoy the sweet treat in its original recipe form.

What is Ariana Grande's diet?

Ariana Grande created the Starbucks cloud macchiato. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

The ‘Breathin'’ singer is thought to have been a vegan since 2013, and when she announced her collaboration with Starbucks recently Ariana encouraged her fans to “try the soy version” of her caramel macchiato.

Personal trainer and nutrition expert to the stars Harley Pasternak told Glamour in 2015 Ariana mostly follows a macrobiotic Japanese diet.

He told the magazine: “Ariana Grande, she’s vegan, and she loves daikon, lotus, adzuki beans – almost like a macrobiotic Japanese diet.”

What is a macrobiotic diet?

A macrobiotic diet focuses on choosing organic, locally grown and seasonal produce and includes wholegrains, fruits and vegetables, beans and bean products.

It also cuts out spicy foods, dairy, eggs, meat, sugar, and processed foods.

Is Ariana Grande still vegan?

These days Ari’s diet is more balanced, meaning she listens to her body and still allows herself to indulge sometimes.

The '7 Rings' singer's personal trainer added: “I think what I've gotten her to do now is to create a more balanced diet and feel OK about indulging and celebrating sometimes. She has widened the ingredients she puts into her diet.”

So Ariana probably is enjoying those Starbucks cloud macchiatos – just as a rare treat.

