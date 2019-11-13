Ariana Grande Sends Kim & Khloe Kardashian Personalised ‘Thank U, Next’ Perfume Burn Books

13 November 2019, 17:15

Ariana Grande has stuck to her Mean Girls theme for the fragrance
Ariana Grande has stuck to her Mean Girls theme for the fragrance. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande has sent out personalised perfume packages to the Kardashian sisters.

Ariana Grande has been promoting her new ‘Thank U, Next’ fragrance in the most Mean Girls-esque way possible after sending out customised burn books with her perfume bottle.

Having sent the packages to numerous stars, Kim Kardashian and her sister, Khloe, were just some of the lucky receivers.

The detailed burn books show a picture of Ari on the left page, accompanied by the words ‘Thank U, Next’, and a small envelope with the ‘7 Rings’ singer’s autograph on it.

Ariana Grande Tells Fans To Stop Arguing In Twitter Rant: 'I Hate When I Log On And See Y’all Fighting'

The broken-heart shaped perfume bottle fits into the cut-out on the right page and fans took to social media to ask the Halloween queen for the same packaging with their purchases.

One wrote: “The way kim got the perfume in a customised burn book. ARIANA SELL THIS AS MERCH I WANT ONE [sic].”

“Ummm excuse me @ArianaGrande where is my Thank U Next burn book with the perfume? I need one,” another added.

Ari’s latest fragrance was named after the self-titled break-up song and she followed the most iconic themes of chick-flicks: Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, Bring It On and 13 Going On 30.

Kim Kardashian showed off her 'Thank U, Next' care package
Kim Kardashian showed off her 'Thank U, Next' care package. Picture: Instagram

The 26 year old, who has just wrapped up her Sweetener Tour, recently penned an emotional post thanking her fans and friends for their support during the emotional year she had after the track dropped.

As it had been the song’s one-year anniversary, she said: “I can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist I’ve had, how many times I’ve sung this song, how much I’ve learned and healed, how much I still have to learn and heal.”

Khloe Kardashian was sent Ariana Grande's latest fragrance
Khloe Kardashian was sent Ariana Grande's latest fragrance. Picture: Instagram

“It’s been one hell of a productive, emotional, wild and yet… happy! Year. Thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration… and to my friends who have held me together on the road and at home. I’m sure they’re just as exhausted.”

She went on to say she still doesn’t know anything about love but her heart ‘feels good’.

As long as Ari is happy so are we!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande has taken to Twitter to break up the arguments

Ariana Grande Tells Fans To Stop Arguing In Twitter Rant: 'I Hate When I Log On And See Y’all Fighting'
Ariana Grande has been reflecting on life after releasing 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande Reflects On 'Emotional & Wild Year' In Heartfelt Post, 12 Months After Dropping ‘Thank U, Next’
Ariana Grande has debuted a variety of iconic costumes

Ariana Grande’s Halloween Costumes Over The Years

Ariana Grande goes out all for Halloween

Ariana Grande's Officially Won Halloween With Her Terrifying 'Eye Of The Beholder' Costume
Ariana Grande fans are planning to recreate her iconic looks

Ariana Grande Fans Are Planning To Dress Like The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Singer For Halloween
Lizzo 'to release' Ariana Grande remix of 'Good As Hell'

Lizzo & Ariana Grande Drop New 'Good As Hell' Remix

Hot On Capital

King Princess is supporting Harry Styles on his European tour

Who Is King Princess? Meet Harry Styles’ Support Act Joining Him On European Tour

Features

The rumoured Celebs Go Dating includes a Spice Girl and Love Islander

Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Alison Hammond

TV & Film

Liam Payne has branded 'Made In The AM' one of his 'fave' albums

Liam Payne’s Emotional One Direction Anniversary Tribute Has Fans Remembering ‘Made In The AM’

Liam Payne

Harry Styles pulls off a seriously questionable jumper in New York

Harry Styles Is The Only Human Capable Of Pulling Off This Sheep Sweater

Harry Styles

Selena Gomez surprised Julia Michaels at her Los Angeles show

Selena Gomez And Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos Proving They're The Ultimate BFFs

Selena Gomez

Roman Kemp has a number of tattoos on his body

Roman Kemp’s Tattoo Guide: I’m A Celeb 2019 Star’s Body Art Explained

News