Ariana Grande’s Halloween Costumes Over The Years

Ariana Grande has debuted a variety of iconic costumes. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande slays Halloween every year.

Ariana Grande is the queen of dressing up and when it comes to Halloween, there’s only more of a chance for her to steal the limelight.

The 26-year-old ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer has had an array of looks over the years.

Let’s take a look at some…

Twilight Zone

Ari has gone all out for 2019 after dressing up in a full face of prosthetics to emulate the black and white sci-fi series, Twilight Zone.

Paying tribute to their episode, Eye Of The Beholder, she broke the internet with the uncanny look, with fans praising it as the winner of this year.

The episode of the 1950’s show, which the hitmaker dressed up as, sees a woman wake up from facial surgery after doctors try to fix her ‘hideous disfigurement, later revealing her own face as stunning as Ariana’s is.

Zoolander couple

The star stunned in 2017 when she matched with her boyfriend at the time, Mac Miller, dressing up as Mugatu and Katinka from Zoolander.

Using quotes from the movie, she captioned her pictures accordingly, with one reading: “I suggest you and your Kmart Jaclyn Smith collection outfit ……. Stay the hell away from Derek Zoolander!”

With a short, fringed wig she looked like a dream!

Matching costumes with Mac Miller

In 2016, she hit the trifecta as she dominated Instagram with separate outfits alongside Mac, as they celebrated their first Halloween together.

The first instalment saw the pair in outfits from The Matrix, as they progressed to Sam and Suzy from Moonrise Kingdom for the second.

Last, but definitely not least, the couple made their third appearance as Eevee and Pikachu from Pokémon.

They definitely won spooky season that year!

Ariana’s Halloween trio

The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer also debuted three outfits in 2013, with the first titled ‘stereotypical 20 year old girl in thigh highs and animal ears’ – which, funnily enough, looked just as she described.

Next up, that year, was a confusing mix between a cat and a vampire, as she wore fangs as well as accessorising herself with a cat headband – very Ari.

Lastly, she was a fully-fledged vampire – blood and everything.

Young Ari

We cannot leave out possibly the cutest throwback we’ve seen of the queen herself.

In 2015 her older brother, Frankie, shared a family portrait, writing: “#TBT to when @arianagrande was Dorothy and @joangrande played the wicked witch’s sista! And I was… in the middle of puberty.”

We couldn’t think of a more fitting costume for Ari!

