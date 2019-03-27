Ariana Grande's Clamps Down On 'Greedy Photographers' Profiting From Sweetener Tour Images

27 March 2019, 11:59

Ariana Grande's clamping down on photographers 'profiting' from her tour photos but some have branded it as 'unfair' and 'stealing.'

Ariana Grande is the latest musician to clamp down on photographers profiting from her images on the Sweetener tour being sold by for unauthorised merch, claims TMZ.

Ariana Grande Doesn't Know How To Use Instagram Despite Being Most Followed Person In The World

Ariana Grande's clamping down on photography during her Sweetener tour
Ariana Grande's clamping down on photography during her Sweetener tour. Picture: Getty Images

The publications says sources close to the star have said she's fed up of photo agencies turning a profit on the images without her seeing 'a dime', with unauthorised merchandise including calendars, photo books and memorabilia being sold.

Stereogum is reporting that the 25-year-old has enforced such a 'highly restrictive photo agreement' for her Sweetener tour that has photographers have deemed it 'unreasonable'.

They also say that publications have even teamed up with the National Press Photographers Association (NPAA) to send a letter asking her to revise the agreement.

Taylor Swift hit headlines back in 2015 for 'rights-grabbing', which gives the artists the ownership of photographer's images which photographers slammed as preventing them from earning money from their work.

The contract for Ari's tour, according to Perez Hilton, says 'the press is only allowed to take still shots of the performances from a designated area during the first 3 songs, if the photogs want to use their pics, they have to get written approval from the 25-year-old.'

It's a hotly debated topic in the music and photography worlds, as some are on the side of the artist having control of their images, but others reminding people that photographers need to make a living as well.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande doesn't know how to use Instagram despite being the most followed person

Ariana Grande Doesn't Know How To Use Instagram Despite Being Most Followed Person In The World
Ariana grande has performed an unreleased song on tour.

Ariana Grande Sings Unreleased Song ‘She Got Her Own’ On The Sweetener World Tour
Ariana Grande gave a very honest account of tour life.

Ariana Grande Just Revealed What Her Life On Tour Is Really Like… And It’s Anything But Glam
Ariana Grande's cryptic post about 'letting go' could be about Pete Davidson

Is Ariana Grande Opening Up About Pete Davidson Split In Emotional 'Letting Go' Post?
Ariana Grande only gets to keep 10% of her '7 Rings' earnings.

Ariana Grande Has To Give Away 90% Of Her ‘7 Rings’ Earnings And Here’s Why
Ariana Grande thanks Versace for designing her tour outfits

Ariana Grande Thanks Fellow Italian Brand Versace For Designing All Her Sweetener Tour Outfits

Hot On Capital

Strictly's pro dancers think social media stars like Joe Sugg have an unfair advantage.

Strictly’s Pro Dancers Ask To Ban Social Media Personalities Like Joe Sugg From Future Shows

TV & Film

Matt Healy slams artists who charge fans for meet and greets

The 1975's Matt Healy Slams Artists Who Charge Fans For Meet And Greets
Machine Gun Kelly showed off his tattoo transformation for The Dirt.

WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly Undergoes Hours Of Make-Up To Remove His Tattoos For The Dirt Movie
CNCO want to collaborate with One Direction and Zayn

WATCH: CNCO Want To Collaborate With One Direction And Zayn

News

The Jonas Brothers had a yacht party in Miami

Nick Jonas's Enormous Bicep Was The Star Attraction Of The Jonas Brothers' Miami Yacht Party
Dan Edgar and Chloe Sims are officially dating

TOWIE's Chloe Sims Confirms She's Dating Dan Edgar As They Officially 'Give It A Go'

TV & Film