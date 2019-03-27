Ariana Grande's Clamps Down On 'Greedy Photographers' Profiting From Sweetener Tour Images

Ariana Grande's clamping down on photographers 'profiting' from her tour photos but some have branded it as 'unfair' and 'stealing.'

Ariana Grande is the latest musician to clamp down on photographers profiting from her images on the Sweetener tour being sold by for unauthorised merch, claims TMZ.

Ariana Grande's clamping down on photography during her Sweetener tour. Picture: Getty Images

The publications says sources close to the star have said she's fed up of photo agencies turning a profit on the images without her seeing 'a dime', with unauthorised merchandise including calendars, photo books and memorabilia being sold.

Stereogum is reporting that the 25-year-old has enforced such a 'highly restrictive photo agreement' for her Sweetener tour that has photographers have deemed it 'unreasonable'.

They also say that publications have even teamed up with the National Press Photographers Association (NPAA) to send a letter asking her to revise the agreement.

Taylor Swift hit headlines back in 2015 for 'rights-grabbing', which gives the artists the ownership of photographer's images which photographers slammed as preventing them from earning money from their work.

The contract for Ari's tour, according to Perez Hilton, says 'the press is only allowed to take still shots of the performances from a designated area during the first 3 songs, if the photogs want to use their pics, they have to get written approval from the 25-year-old.'

It's a hotly debated topic in the music and photography worlds, as some are on the side of the artist having control of their images, but others reminding people that photographers need to make a living as well.

