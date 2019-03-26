Ariana Grande Doesn't Know How To Use Instagram Despite Being Most Followed Person In The World

26 March 2019

Ariana Grande doesn't know how to use Instagram despite being the most followed person
Ariana Grande doesn't know how to use Instagram despite being the most followed person. Picture: Instagram/@ArianaGrande

Ariana Grande's getting roasted for having 149 million Instagram followers but no idea how to use the social media app.

Ariana Grande fans are roasting the 'thank u, next' singer for being the single most followed person on Instagram, period, but having pretty much no idea how to work the social media app.

Ariana Grande Sings Unreleased Song ‘She Got Her Own’ On The Sweetener World Tour

Ariana Grande admits she can't use Instagram
Ariana Grande admits she can't use Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@Ariana Grande

The '7 Rings' singer started a little pre and post Sweetener gig fan Q&A but it quickly became apparent she was no professional with the mechanism of asking/answering the questions.

She wrote: "Guys about to go on stage ask me something keep it cute", but quickly admitted, "I still don't know where the f*** the responses/questions go."

A fan hilariously hit back saying: "You're literally the most followed person on IG and you don't know how to use it lol."

Fans can't believe Ariana Grande can't use Instagram
Fans can't believe Ariana Grande can't use Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@Ariana Grande

As it stands, Ari has 149 million followers, having knocked Selena Gomez off the top spot a few months back who lags behind on a measly 147 million.

The 25-year-old continued to give fans an insight into what she gets up to before and after performing to sold out stadiums and they were pretty much the most Ariana responses we could have expected.

She replied to one a question about how her voice is after belting out her 30 track set list saying: "Very stretched out if that makes sense. I speak very high for a while (almost like a cat lmao) as my voice cools down before I sound like my normal self again."

When she was asked 'why you still work on your days off sis?", Ariana replied: "'Cos it's not work its my whole ass lifeline. It's fun and natural and therapeutic and I'm lucky to do it."

