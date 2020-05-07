Ariana Grande Granted Restraining Order Against Stalker With 'Wish To Murder Her'

Ariana Grande granted a restraining order against obsessed fan with plan to 'kill' her. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande/Getty Images

Ariana Grande has been granted a restraining order against a crazed fan who managed to get onto her property and knock on her door.

Ariana Grande and her mother, Joan, been granted a permanent restraining order against an obsessed fan who managed to gain access to their property and had notes expressing his desire to murder the singer, according to TMZ.

Fidel Henriquez was arrested at the 26-year-old's LA home back in March, 'spitting' at police who were called and leaving both Ari and her mum 'scared for their lives'.

He allegedly managed to get onto the property following a delivery driver through a gate, where he went through their rubbish and knocked on the door to the house with a 'love note' to the singer.

In court papers, TMZ report a judge has ordered the fan to stay 100 yards from Ariana, Joan, their homes and vehicles.'

In addition he has been ordered 'not to harass, threaten, intimidate or contact them in any other fashion' which includes social media and phone contact.

It isn't only the Grande's who have been seriously spooked by the unsettling events, with fans taking to Twitter to ask just WTF is going on, wishing the singer the best.

not me searching ariana’s name and seeing that she had to put a 5-year restraining order on a stalker fan i- — lmj1 || lauren’s bitch (@LEXALLINMYHEAD) May 6, 2020

apparently a stalker wanna murder ariana so they filed restraining order ... this is so terrifying wtf — miles (@salvatorings) May 6, 2020

In lighter news, Ariana has been keeping herself occupied during lockdown doing what she does best, making new music from her bedside studio whilst in her LA home.

She and Justin Bieber are dropping their first collaboration, 'Stuck With U', with proceeds going to first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we cannot wait to hear it.

