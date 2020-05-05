Ariana Grande Debuts New Butterfly Tattoos In Bed Snap

Ariana Grande debuts butterfly tattoo in Instagram snap from lockdown. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande posted a series of snaps from bed, showing off a butterfly tattoo on her arm we don't think we've seen before?!

Ariana Grande has officially debuted a butterfly tattoo on her upper arm in her latest Instagram snap posted from her bed whilst she's on lockdown in LA, taking the total number of butterflies to two!

Is Ariana Grande Making An Album For 2020?

Adding to her extensive tattoo collection, Ariana, 26, first showed off a butterfly outline on the back of her arm at the 2020 GRAMMY awards, and it appears she's had the outline filled in, as well as a pal for it added on a more prominent place on her upper arm.

Back in March, she posted a video of her singing 'I got a tattoo', showing off the butterfly ink, but it wasn't apparent there were two of them, until now.

Fans rushed to compliment the singer on her ever-growing collection of inks, writing "butterfly tattoo is hard" and "you have matching butterfly tattoos!" and honestly, we're wondering how she has any room left on her arms for new inks!

The singer is known for constantly adding to her tat collection, currently having at least, and probably more than 20 different symbols, drawings and meaningful phrases across her body, and she's showing no sign of slowing down!

Ari has been busy with Justin Bieber, who have both been promoting their new song, 'Stuck With U' which is dropping in a couple of days and is the first time the two artists, who are under the same management of Scooter Braun, have collaborated with each other.

Fans have been begging for the superstar duo to make music together for years, ever since they posted a snap of them in the studio together six whole years ago.

We're sure it will be worth the wait!

AFTER 6 YEARS WE GOT CLOWNED FINALLY JUSTIN AND ARIANA COLLAB ITS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/qN3M83QBZ2 — Indah 💚 (@ferarribieber) May 1, 2020

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News