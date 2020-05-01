Is Ariana Grande Making An Album For 2020?

Ariana Grande has fans hoping for an album in 2020. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande has fans hopeful she’s making an album to be released later on in 2020.

Ariana Grande revealed weeks into lockdown she has a studio set-up by her bed in order to pursue inspiration when it comes to her in the middle of the night, and her admission had Arianators convinced a new album will be coming in 2020.

The ‘Sweetener’ singer has made it no secret she’s working on new music, posting a selfie seemingly during a recording session at home.

And fans are also awaiting an announcement from both her and Justin Bieber, leading fans to question whether a collaboration from the iconic pop stars is on the way.

Although we know she’s working on new music, is Ariana Grande making an album for 2020?

Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener World Tour' wrapped in December in 2019. Picture: Getty

Ariana has been extremely busy over the past few weeks in lockdown, blowing fans away with a rendition of ‘I Won’t Say I’m In Love’ from Disney’s Hercules and belting out an incredible performance of ‘I’m Still Hurting’ from musical The Last Five Years, which we’ve had on repeat for days.

And while she’s been busy with phenomenal covers, as well as a magical live version of her 2014 song ‘My Everything’, Ariana has also seemed to confirm her next era, which fans are calling ‘AG6’.

When one fan tweeted: ““This new era is gonna be amazing can’t wait to start it with you [heart] take your time tho),” Ariana seemingly acknowledged her next chapter.

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer replied: “‘Take ya time / hurry up’”.

Ariana Grande has been recording music from her home studio. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

After finishing her nine-month 'Sweetener' tour in December 2019, Ari took a well-deserved break and has been relaxing at home ever since with her new boyfriend.

However, she did tell fans in January she'd returned to the studio but warned, "don't get excited about anything... it's just nice to be home n write n sing [sic]."

Ariana again confirmed she’s been spending time in the studio by raffling a fan experience for a studio session hangout and dinner with the pop star to raise money for the All In Challenge.

The 26-year-old has also been working with other artists as she throws herself back into musical production; she features on Lady Gaga’s new album ‘Chromatica’ for their song ‘Rain On Me’, as well as Childish Gambino’s ‘Time’ on his new album ‘3.15.20’.

Ari is also hotly tipped to be cast as Megara in the live-action remake of Hercules, news which has fans adamant Ariana is ensuring she has a busy 2020.

