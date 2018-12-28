Ariana Grande Is Reportedly In Talks To Headline Manchester Pride

28 December 2018, 11:06

Ariana Grande is reportedly in talks to headline Manchester Pride
Ariana Grande is reportedly in talks to headline Manchester Pride. Picture: Instagram

Manchester Pride could potentally land their biggest headline act in 2019.

Ariana Grande is reportedly having talks to headline Manchester Pride almost two years after the terror attack at her concert at the Manchester Arena.

10 Albums We Can’t Wait For In 2019 - Confirmed And Rumoured

When the UK dates for the Sweetener World Tour (2019) were announced early December, fans quickly spotted there was no Manchester listing.

However, the Ariana assured her fans - known as Arianators that she is working on something “special”.

According to a tabloid, Ariana is having discussions with the organisers of Manchester Pride to headline the gig on 25 August 2019.

Manchester Pride is one of the U.K.'s longest-running LGBTQ pride events.

The singer, who was made an honorary citizen of the city for her One Love Manchester fundraising concert after the attack spoke on the special Manchester gig saying, “we need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course coming and we love you.”

