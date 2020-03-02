Ariana Grande ‘Unbothered’ By Pete Davidson’s Comments In ‘Alive From New York’ Netflix Special

Ariana and Pete dated in 2018. Picture: PA/Instagram

Ariana Grande is ‘not paying attention’ to Pete Davidson’s jokes about her.

Ariana Grande is reportedly ‘unbothered’ by Pete Davidson’s comments about her in his new Netflix special, ‘Alive From New York’.

Pete refers to the ‘Sweetener’ singer's August 2019 Vogue interview during his stand-up set, in which she described their romance as ‘a distraction’ and being ‘frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic’.

He says: "She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have.

“You’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair. You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?’ No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine.

"Can you imagine that? My career would be over tomorrow if I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s****ing on my ex.”

However, Ariana is ‘taking the hight road’ and has reportedly said she understands he’s ‘just doing his job’.

A source told Hollywood Life: “Ariana is unbothered by Pete’s jokes, she’s really not paying attention.

“She is working on new music so she could easily slip something into a song but as of now it’s not really impacting her so it’s not likely it will make it into her music.

“Right now she’s in a really good headspace and really isn’t interested in any kind of negativity. She’s enjoying life and focusing on all the great stuff in her life.”

Ariana and Pete dated in 2018 and were even engaged at one point, but it wasn’t meant to be, and the pair split and went their separate ways.

According to reports, Ariana has remained single since the break-up, while Pete has enjoyed public romances with actress Kate Beckinsale and model Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford's daughter.

