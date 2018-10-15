Scooter Braun Promises Ariana Grande's New Music Is Going To Be Incredible

Scooter Braun messages Ariana Grande fans. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun has revealed that the singer's new album is going to be pure fire.

Whilst the world is talking about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's break-up, her manager Scooter Braun has taken to an Ariana fan group-chat to confirm her new music is going be amazing.

With Ariana Grande spending more time in the studio since the release of her album 'Sweetener', it was only a matter of time before some word leaked about new tunes from her management.

It hasn't been long since we've had to wait for even more new Ariana Grande music and with Scooter's telling her fans in a private group message "and the new music is *fire emoji*" - we can't wait to hear it!

