Scooter Braun Promises Ariana Grande's New Music Is Going To Be Incredible

15 October 2018, 08:55

Scooter Braun messages Ariana Grande fans
Scooter Braun messages Ariana Grande fans. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun has revealed that the singer's new album is going to be pure fire.

Whilst the world is talking about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's break-up, her manager Scooter Braun has taken to an Ariana fan group-chat to confirm her new music is going be amazing.

With Ariana Grande spending more time in the studio since the release of her album 'Sweetener', it was only a matter of time before some word leaked about new tunes from her management.

> Ariana Grande Justifies Reason For Her Illegal Pet Pig After Being Called Out On Twitter

It hasn't been long since we've had to wait for even more new Ariana Grande music and with Scooter's telling her fans in a private group message "and the new music is *fire emoji*" - we can't wait to hear it!

> Download our free app to keep up to date with all your Ariana Grande news!

Ariana Grande in the studio
Ariana Grande in the studio. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Scooter Braun messages Ariana Grande fans

Scooter Braun Promises Ariana Grande's New Music Is Going To Be Incredible

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Pete Davidson deletes his Instagram account

Pete Davidson Has Deleted His Instagram Account Following Reports Of His Split With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!