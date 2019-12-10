Ariana Grande Sings ‘Moonlight’ About Ex Ricky Alvarez As He Films The Whole Thing From The Front Row

10 December 2019

Ariana Grande sang 'Moonlight' as her ex Ricky filmed
Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande wrote ‘Moonlight’ about her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, and on Monday night she sang it to her former beau.

Ariana Grande thrilled fans at her concert on Monday when she finally performed 'Moonlight' – for the first time on her Sweetener tour – live in Dallas.

Ari penned the heartfelt tune about her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, and as she belted it out at her show he was stood right in front of the podium filming the magical moment.

With thousands of fans filming her singing the stunning song, the ‘NASA’ singer’s ex was captured holding up his camera.

During another point of the concert when the 26 year old perched on the edge of the stage to sing 'R.E.M', Ricky was seen once again right in front of his former girlfriend.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez dated in 2916
Picture: Getty

Although Ari and Ricky have remained close friends since their split in 2016, many fans claimed it looked like she was singing to her ex the whole night.

The couple dated for over a year, splitting after “finding it difficult to make it work” according to a source speaking to E! At the time.

Ricky was one of the superstar’s backing dancers when they started their relationship, and it was he who was involved in doughnut gate in 2015 – where Ari licked a donut and declared: “I hate America”, which she later publicly apologised for.

Ariana wrote 2016 single ‘Moonlight’ for her ‘Dangerous Woman’ album, with her best friend Victoria Monet later revealing the song is about Ricky.

Victoria told Billboard the song title came from a cute nickname Ricky used once at the start of their romance.

She said: “That’s what Ricky called her one night. I think it was after their first kiss.

“He wanted to kiss her for a long time, and she was really impressed. He’s such a gentleman, and the song is a great little bookmark of the start of their relationship.”

We’re now gonna go listen to ‘Moonlight’ on repeat.

