Ariana Grande Sends Millie Bobby Brown Heartfelt Message As Stranger Things Actress Celebrates 15th Birthday

19 February 2019, 12:51

Ariana Grande wished Millie Bobby Brown a Happy Birthday
Ariana Grande wished Millie Bobby Brown a Happy Birthday. Picture: Getty

Millie Bobby Brown was flooded with messages from hordes of celebrities on her birthday, with Ariana Grande sharing a very sweet note with the Stranger Things actress.

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 15th birthday
Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 15th birthday. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark her 15th birthday, posing with some huge gold balloons to celebrate the big day.

Thousands of fans and a plethora of celebrities responded to Millie’s post, with Ariana Grande leaving an especially heart-warming message.

Ariana Grande Fans Are Livid She ‘Leaves Her Eye Make-Up On For Bed’

“You have such a big heart. Anybody who knows you (even just a little bit) is v lucky indeed. I’ll just be here loudly reminding you of that whenever you need me! Hbd ily [sic],” Ariana wrote under the snap.

Ariana is just one of the stars Millie has struck up a friendship with following her Stranger Things fame – where she plays Eleven in the hit Netflix series.

They showed off their close bond on social media last year when Millie sent the pop star a photo of her outfit before the Golden Globes.

Posting screenshots of their chat on Instagram Stories, Millie revealed Ari hailed her gown “unbelievable” and “so fly”.

And in the summer Ariana teased the teenager over a photo she posted of herself and her boyfriend kissing on the beach.

“I wasn’t even allowed to leave the house til I was 20,” the 7 Rings singer joked.

Ariana isn’t the only celebrity friend of the Stranger Things actress, as Millie also considers Drake, Mark Wright, Miley Cyrus and Karlie Kloss as pals.

