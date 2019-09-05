Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealer Has Been Charged In Connection To His Death, Days Before His Anniversary

Mac Miller died after an overdose. Picture: instagram

Mac Miller was supplied fentanyl-laced pills which contributed to his death.

Mac Miller’s alleged drug dealer has been charged in connection to his death.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, has been accused of supplying to rapper with counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

Mac Miller was found unresponsive at his home in September 2018. He was 26 years old.

An autopsy revealed the star died from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

A US Attorney said in a statement: "Fentanyl disguised as a genuine pharmaceutical is a killer – which is being proven every day in America.

"Drugs laced with cheap and potent fentanyl are increasingly common, and we owe it to the victims and their families to aggressively target the drug dealers that cause these overdose deaths."

Mac Miller rose to fame in 2010 with the release of his K.I.D.S. mixtape.

He teamed up with pop superstar Ariana Grande in 2013 and the pair released hit song 'The Way' together. Shortly after, they began dating.

However, in 2018, the pair announced they had split up. Mac was arrested for drunk driving days later and some fans began blaming Ariana for his behaviour, leading her to post that tweet.

Opening up about it in a recent interview with Vogue, she said: "People don’t see any of the real stuff that happens, so they are loud about what they think happened."

"They didn’t see the years of work and fighting and trying, or the love and exhaustion. That tweet came from a place of complete defeat, and you have no idea how many times I warned him that that would happen and fought that fight, for how many years of our friendship, of our relationship."

"You have no idea so you’re not allowed to pull that card, because you don’t f***ing know. That’s where that came from.”

The Sweetener star also revealed she was 'up at all hours, desperately tracking his whereabouts to ensure he wasn’t on a bender' whilst in the midst of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

She added: "By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f**k. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had."

"I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming . . . less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."

