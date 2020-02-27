WATCH: Ariana Grande Sings Party In The USA At Karaoke & Miley Cyrus Approves

27 February 2020, 17:11

Ariana Grande's karaoke gets seal of approval from Miley Cyrus
Ariana Grande's karaoke gets seal of approval from Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter

Ariana Grande has been hitting the karaoke machine at a party for her manager Scooter Braun, and Miley Cyrus has given her a stamp of approval

Ariana Grande got hold of the Karaoke mic at a party she went to with likes of Scooter Braun, Demi Lovato and Tori Kelly, belting out Miley Cyrus's 'Party In The USA' like a boss, so much so, the singer gave it her stamp of approval!

Ariana Grande Is 'Restless & Inspired' As She Teases Fans With New Music

In a cowboy themed karaoke bar, the stars rocked appropriate hats as they took to the mic, and of course, everyone was waiting for the professional vocalists to have their turn.

Miley caught wind her long time friend and collaborator gave one of her classic songs a whirl, and gave the seal of approval retweeting it onto her timeline with a load of heart emojis.

Demi, who is now under Scooter's management as well as Ariana and Justin Bieber, was also at the party and belted out the American national anthem- something she also had the privilege of doing at the 2020 SuperBowl.

Ari, who has been taking some well earned time off after her massive Sweetener/thank u next world tour, has been teasing fans she is 'restless' and 'inspired' having already jumped back into the studio with her trusted team.

Although she made it pretty clear fans wouldn't be getting new music any time soon, it's never long before Ari chats to fans and gives just a little too much information away!

But in the mean time, we're definitely cool with her covering Miley songs!

