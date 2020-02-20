Ariana Grande Is 'Restless & Inspired' As She Teases Fans With New Music

Ariana Grande teases new music to fans but is scared to give too much away. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande is back to doing what she does best, teasing fans on Twitter that she's restless and working on new music, but when the world will get to hear it is a very different conversation.

Ariana Grande has only just wrapped up her enormous Sweetener World Tour, spelling the end of her Sweetener/Thank U Next era, but she's already teasing fans she's back in the studio and joking (or not?!) she's ready to go again as she's feeling 'antsy and restless' and we say- let's go!!!

Chatting to her fans online, Ari was half serious, half joking, letting them know she's been working on some new stuff that she can't wait to share with them, but she definitely won't be sharing any time soon, we hope you're following.

One fan said 'u can still be on a break and release' to which Ari replied love heart eyes, and in other tweets she joked she was 'possessed' and wouldn't remember having these juicy chats with fans by this time next week.

Ariana Grande teases songs, blurring out their titles. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

Admitting she's 'restless' and full of ideas, fans have been in a frenzy asking the singer to give them a clue as to what she's cooking up in the studio and even imaging joke song titles- and the 26-year-old is very much playing along...or is she?!

She wrote to her 72 million fans: "Wish i could play u things as i make them ... but .... inspired and not resting and nothing has changed. jus thought u should know."

The GRAMMY winner even posted a joke her friend sent her over iMessage saying: "you: relax i been for home for a second you two albums in a year please stop seeing everything as a hint."

"Also you after being home for a second and a half: hey here's an album i'll see you in 3 more seconds for track list and album title."

Ariana Grande jokes she has a new album on the way. Picture: Ariana Grande/ Twitter

However, she eventually caught herself and realised her stream of hints would only spur fans on to try and decipher everything she wrote as a clue (which, TBF, happens a lot!) and joked she was going to throw her phone of a cliff to try and stop herself spilling tea.

We love the teases, we love that Ari is feeling creative, even after a double album drop, and as long as she's happy to keep creating, we say bring on 2020!

Ariana Grande swears she has no music coming, but keeps teasing songs. Picture: Twitter @ArianaGrande

