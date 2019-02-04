Ariana Grande Has Had Enough Of Everybody Talking Trash About Her Japanese Tattoo

Ariana Grande wants fans to 'get off her nuts'. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande isn’t impressed that people are still talking about her tattoo gaffe.

Ariana Grande is done talking about her Japanese tattoo disaster.

Unless you live under a rock, you’ll know the ‘7 Rings’ singer, who kicks off her Sweetener World Tour next month, had a total nightmare last week when she ended up with a tattoo on her hand which read: “Small charcoal grill.”

When fans pointed out the mistake, she tweeted: “Huge fan of tiny bbq grills,” before swiftly getting it corrected.

The tattoo artist added the symbol for ‘finger’ between above the original tattoo however, it ended up reading “Japanese BBQ finger.”

It’s now emerged Ari has been offered £1.1 million to have her inking removed by a laser company.

LaserAway have apparently offered her a deal - but she would have to do a shoot at their offices. They’ve also requested that she plugs the company on her social media accounts in exchange for the treatment.

Ariana hilariously replied to the story on Twitter, writing: “i’ll give y’all a million to get off my nuts.”

i’ll give y’all a million to get off my nuts https://t.co/7yMyP0eHtt — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 2, 2019

Her manager, Scooter Braun, also told a tabloid: “I can't speak for Ariana as we have not received this letter.

“However, if they're willing to send me the offer, I'm sure I'd be happy to get a tattoo and then remove it real quick for $1.5 mil."

