Ariana Grande Has Had Enough Of Everybody Talking Trash About Her Japanese Tattoo

4 February 2019, 15:53

Ariana Grande wants fans to 'get off her nuts'.
Ariana Grande wants fans to 'get off her nuts'. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande isn’t impressed that people are still talking about her tattoo gaffe.

Ariana Grande is done talking about her Japanese tattoo disaster.

Unless you live under a rock, you’ll know the ‘7 Rings’ singer, who kicks off her Sweetener World Tour next month, had a total nightmare last week when she ended up with a tattoo on her hand which read: “Small charcoal grill.”

Frankie Grande's Split From His 'Throuple' After Dating Married Couple For Five Months

When fans pointed out the mistake, she tweeted: “Huge fan of tiny bbq grills,” before swiftly getting it corrected.

The tattoo artist added the symbol for ‘finger’ between above the original tattoo however, it ended up reading “Japanese BBQ finger.”

It’s now emerged Ari has been offered £1.1 million to have her inking removed by a laser company.

LaserAway have apparently offered her a deal - but she would have to do a shoot at their offices. They’ve also requested that she plugs the company on her social media accounts in exchange for the treatment.

Ariana hilariously replied to the story on Twitter, writing: “i’ll give y’all a million to get off my nuts.”

Her manager, Scooter Braun, also told a tabloid: “I can't speak for Ariana as we have not received this letter.

“However, if they're willing to send me the offer, I'm sure I'd be happy to get a tattoo and then remove it real quick for $1.5 mil."

Same! We’ll totally do it!

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande brought her immersive experience to the UK.

Ariana Grande's Put On An Immersive Cloud Experience For UK Fans & It's Amazing
Ariana Grande has made another tattoo typo and it's hilarious.

Ariana Grande Tried To Fix Japanese Tattoo Typo And Ends Up With An Even Bigger Typo
Frankie Grande's split from the married couple he dated for five months

Frankie Grande's Split From His 'Throuple' After Dating Married Couple For Five Months
Ariana Grande had her misspelled tattoo fixed.

Ariana Grande Has Had Her Misspelled Japanese “Charcoal Grill” Tattoo Fixed
Halsey and Ariana Grande send each other supportive messages.

Halsey’s Not Here For People Comparing Her To Ariana Grande While Male Artists Are All The Same
Ariana Grande got a tattoo on her hand, which was meant to say '7 rings'

Ariana Grande Reacts After Fans Notice She's Mistranslated Her Tattoo

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande has shook fans by using an emoji. No, really.

Ariana Grande’s Fans Are Hilariously Freaking Out Because She Used The Laughing Face Emoji On Twitter

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!