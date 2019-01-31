Frankie Grande's Split From His 'Throuple' After Dating Married Couple For Five Months

Frankie Grande's split from the married couple he dated for five months. Picture: Instagram

Frankie Grande is no longer a 'throuple' with a married couple, calling time on the five month relationship as it wasn't working out anymore.

Frankie Grande has revealed that he's split from the married couple he dated for five months, calling time on his three-way relationship with Mike Pophis and Daniel Adam.

The YouTube star told a US publication that he's back on the market, saying: "I am single. I’ve been single for about a month now."

'I'm super grateful for my last relationship. I grew so much in it, and at the same time, it wasn’t working out anymore.'

The brother of Ariana Grande had often posted pictures of his relationship and even introduced his boyfriends to the singer, but he did admit that it wasn't easy dating two other people at once:

"You have double the highs, double the excitement … but also double the lows, double the drama."

“I’m super glad that we decided to end things amicably. And that we can all remain friends… that’s the important thing."

Frankie first spoke about his relationship back in November of last year, and the trio went on holidays, to see shows and attended swanky events together, and luckily for the former Celebrity Big Brother star, he has his sister's lyrics to help him through the split.

He said: "Thank you, next! I’m so bleepin’ grateful for my exes", and we've now officially got both Grande siblings flying solo!

