Ariana Grande Reaches Out To Identical TikTok Twin Paige Niemann & Invites Her Backstage

Ariana Grande reached out to Paige Niemann. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande has privately messaged her viral Tik Tok lookalike, Paige Niemann, after discovering her copycat page.

Ariana Grande has reached out to her identical TikTok twin, Paige Niemann, after first admitting she wasn't sure about the social media star's impression, and being the nicest pop star around, invited her backstage at a show.

Speaking to ET Online, the 15-year-old revealed the 'Thank U, Next' singer slid into her DMs, claiming she was "so kind" to her.

Ariana Grande's Identical Tik Tok Twin Has Caught The Singer's Attention After Going Viral

The TikTok star told ET: "[Ariana] said, 'Let me know if you're ever going to my Sweetener Tour, we can grab a hug," she added.

She added: "Ariana if you're watching, I would love Sweetener tickets, I would love to watch you."

The lookalike went on to explain how she transforms into the Victorious actress, something she admitted she does almost everyday.

The fierce Ari-inspired makeup takes her around an hour, while her slick-back ponytail takes "around ten minutes".

Paige explained: "She said, 'I'm flattered.' She wanted to let me know that I am beautiful in my own way and I said, 'Thank you and thank you for being so kind to me.' And she said, 'I'm proud of you.'"

When asked if the TikTok impersonator messaged Ari first, she said: "She reached out to me. I was shocked. She's my idol so I was shaking a little bit…"

She initially caught the singer's attention after seeing one of her Tik Tok's on Twitter and the 26-year-old '7 Rings' hitmaker responded, saying that she's a little confused why she's using old clips from her character as Cat on Victorious and Sam & Cat, writing:

"i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Ariana Grande responded to her impersonator. Picture: Twitter

Fans were definitely shook when stumbling across the lookalike, with one tweeting: "Proper baffles me how much that paige niemann girl looks like ariana grande seriously tho how is that possible."

"Paige Niemann looks more like Ariana Grande than Ariana herself... creepy," added another.

From Ari's trademark dimples, to sky high ponytail (which is Paige's own hair!), the impersonator has it all, including some seriously on point facial expressions and body language, and we're NGL, we can't stop scrolling through her feed, because she is honestly identical?!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News