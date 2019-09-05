RuPaul's Drag Race's Farrah Moan Accuses Ariana Grande Of Copying Her Look

Ariana Grande accused of stealing Farrah Moan's look. Picture: Twitter

After Ariana Grande sued Forever 21 for stealing her image, one star of Ru Paul's Drag Race has called out the '7 rings' singer for "copying" her look.

Ariana Grande has made the headlines after she was set to sue Forever 21, claiming they used her "name, likeness and other intellectual property".

Following this news, star of RuPaul's Drag Race, Farrah Moan, called out Ariana for apparently "copying [her] look" from season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Writing to her 208.1k Twitter followers, Farrah said "Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4".

Farrah Moan stated that she met the designer behind Ariana's style for the '7 rings' video, and claimed that she "got told the Tea".

She then slammed the 26-year-old singer, saying "I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine tho".

Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4. (Finally met the designer and got told the Tea) I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine tho 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1smGr8K4G0 — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) September 4, 2019

The 'thank u, next" star is yet to respond to Farrah Moan's statement.

Ariana Grande is set to sue Forever 21 over using her likeness to promote their brand, which is "wilful violations of her statutory and common law rights of publicity".