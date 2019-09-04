Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For Using ‘Uncanny’ Model In Adverts After She Turned Down Endorsement

Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for using a ‘lookalike’ to promote their products.

Ariana Grande is suing clothing brand, Forever 21, for $10 million (£8.3 million) after they used an ‘uncanny’ model to promote products on their website.

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer is reportedly claiming the brand and its sister company, Riley Rose, stole her ‘name, likeness and other intellectual property’ to promote their items for free.

The model reportedly emulates multiple aspects of the ‘7 Rings’ video within the campaign, including: her hair style, audio and video in the background, lyrics in the caption and photographs of Ariana without her permission.

The number 7 logo used in the singer’s video, also appeared in some posts used in the brand’s Instagram feed.

Both of the companies reportedly posted at least 30 unauthorised photos and videos, which were then all deleted in April 2019.

According to reports, the 'Sweetener' singer was approached by Forever 21 last November but turned down the endorsement deal after the clothing company ‘refused to pay the proposed amount’.

The legal document states that Ariana is ‘one of the biggest stars in pop culture today’ and is paid ‘well into six figures’ per Instagram post, therefore that the brand’s ‘intention was clear’ while using the ‘uncanny’ promotion for free.

Her lawyers stated: “Forever 21’s and Riley Rose’s unauthorised use of Ms Grande’s name, image, likeness and music to promote their brands and products are blatant and wilful violations of her statutory and common law rights of publicity.”

A Forever 21 spokesperson said they cannot comment for legal reasons but went on to say: “While we dispute the allegations, we are huge supporters of Ariana Grande and have worked with her licensing company over the past two years.

"We are hopeful that we will find a mutually agreeable resolution and can continue to work together in the future."

