Ariana Grande Fans Disappointed After Sweetener Tour Tickets Sell Out In Minutes

Ariana Grande fans have flooded ticket sites trying to get into her Sweetener World Tour and many were left disappointed after pre-sale tickets sold out in a matter of minutes.

Tickets to Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour went on pre-sale this morning and many fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment after they were rejected for tickets as early as one minute after they went on sale.

Ariana Grande's 'Special' Manchester Show Plans During Sweetener Tour

Tickets to the tour went on pre-sale for those with O2 priority, but many have reported as they went to check out the tickets they had in their basket, they no longer existed, selling out in lightning fast time.

Ariana pre sale tickets sold out at 10:01? What pic.twitter.com/0akgN3Z1v6 — Erica 🇮🇪 (@Ericaaaww) December 18, 2018

Ffs how did o2 presale tickets for ariana grande sell out that fast i was there straight away :( — hina colada (@hinafazal_) December 18, 2018

Many fans were unsuccessful in their quest for Ariana Grande tickets. Picture: Twitter

Other were much more lucky and have officially locked themselves in for a date with Ariana in 2019, and we aren't jealous at all these people who will be sat in front of the 'thank u, next' singer in the flesh this coming summer.

one time ariana grande asked me to spend everything i have on O2 Arena tickets so I spent everything I have on O2 Arena tickets. pic.twitter.com/oG3V4tmvcb — h 🧜🏻‍♂️ (@hayden_east) December 18, 2018

However, hope is not all lost, as general sale for UK & Ireland dates is on 20th December, but be sure to get those laptops at the ready because if today's rush was anything to go buy, they're going to go fast!

Ariana Grande UK tour tickets

Ari will kick off her UK tour in London next August before returning a month later for shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Sheffield and Dublin.The dates and location for each city will be:

August 17 & 19 — London, the O2

September 14 — Birmingham Arena

September 17 — Glasgow, SSE Hydro

September 19 — Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

September 22 — Dublin, 3Arena

