Ariana Grande's 'Special' Manchester Show Plans During Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande's planning a 'special show' in Manchester during her European leg of her Sweetener World Tour, but as details remain vague, we've got everything you need to look out for.

As Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour dates, venues and ticket information is released, the singer took to social media to let everyone know she's planning a 'special show' in Manchester as part of the European leg of the tour, but has asked for fans patience as her team need a little more to to plan it all out.

She wrote: "Manchester is not on this initial list because we are planning a special show. We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course, coming and we love you."

Ariana Grande planning special show in Manchester during Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Instagram

It's been over a year since the breathin' singer returned to Manchester after a terrorist attack at her concert killed 22 people for 'One Love Manchester' to commemorate the lives of victims and raise money for the families and is set to return to the city as a 'special' stop on her World tour.

The tour will also see her perform in London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow and in Dublin in 2019.

Although fans were initially worried as Manchester wasn't included on the list of stop-off's on the tour, her later announcement of putting on a special show for the city had them praising the singer for her commitment to paying tribute to the city.

Ariana Grande's fans praise the singer for putting on a special show in Manchester. Picture: Twitter

Where will the event be held?

Ariana's most recent concert in Manchester was at the Old Trafford cricket ground which has a capacity of 50,000 and is an open air stadium, although she hasn't announced a final venue for the Manchester event yet.

What date is the Manchester event?

Ariana let fans know they were in the midst of planning the special event, but seeing as the European leg of her tour is taking place across August and September of 2019, most are assuming that the date of the Manchester event will fall within these months.

When can I get tickets for it?

Although tickets for other UK & Ireland dates are on sale within the next week, the Manchester event is not included in these ticket sales as the details are still being sorted out, but Ari has promised that they 'are coming', so watch this space!

