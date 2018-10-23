Ariana Grande Confirms 'Sweetener' Tour Is Coming After Split

Ariana Grande is ready to head out on tour! Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has confirmed she’s ‘finalising’ the details of her ’Sweetener’ tour following a heartbreaking 2018.

Ariana Grande released her fourth studio album in August and went into full on promo mode for Sweetener.

The Breathin singer even performed tracks from the No. 1 record at a one-off gig in front of an intimate crowd at London’s KOKO for Capital Up Close back in September and it was all kinds of incredible.

However, her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, tragically passed away on September 7th, prompting her to take a much-needed break from the spotlight to ‘heal and mend’ but it looks like she could have an idea to recover, a tour.

> Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Posts Message Of Support To Singer Following Pete Davidson Split

Ariana has been open about her struggles with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) ever since 22 fans lost their lives at her concert in Manchester, and admitted the idea of going on tour and spending ‘chunks of time away from home’ were ‘scary’ to her.

However, she’s now revealed she’s ready to get out on the road.

A fan tweeted her, saying: “Any news about sweetener tour? if not [please] don’t stress about it ! we can wait / we want you to be actually ready to go on tour.”

“My heart needs it actually," she replied.

She added: 'Finalizing a few more things but [she's] tryna get em dates to u asap.”

We cannot wait!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News