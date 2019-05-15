Ariana Grande Being Sued By Photographer After Posting Paparazzi Photos Of Herself On Instagram

15 May 2019, 15:08

Ariana Grande is being sued over photos of herself
Ariana Grande is being sued over photos of herself. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has been accused of posting two photos of herself on Instagram that she didn’t pay for.

Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a copyright row after posting photos of herself on Instagram which she apparently didn’t pay the photographer for.

The posts are said to have racked up over 3 million likes before the ‘7 Rings’ singer took them down.

BTS's Jungkook Met Ariana Grande & Had The Sweetest Message After Watching Her Sweetener Concert

Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the paparazzi's copyright rules
Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the paparazzi's copyright rules. Picture: Getty

Ariana is being sued by New York photographer Robert Barbera, who took two photos of the pop princess walking out of a building holding a clear carrier bag emblazoned with the name of her album, ‘Sweetener’.

The 25 year old used the pictures to promote her album at the time ahead of its release, writing in the caption: “Happy Sweetener day.”.

The photographer is now suing Ariana for either the profits she earned from the post, or $25,000 (£19,500) in damages.

Ariana is the most followed person on Instagram with a staggering 155 million followers, but she’s not the first person to face the wrath of paparazzi over posting photos of herself.

Earlier this year Gigi Hadid was sued by a photo agency for sharing a picture of herself with her 47 million Instagram followers.

