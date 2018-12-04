Ariana Grande Has Urged Her Fans To "Be Gentler" Towards Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to respond to Pete Davidson's message of online trolling. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has shared ex Pete Davidson's emotional message about online trolling, reminding her fans to "be gentler" towards him.

Ariana Grande shared Pete Davidson's lengthy post, detailing his suicidal thoughts and attitude towards online bullying.

The Thank You, Next singer took to Instagram to write to her 137 million followers reminding her fans to "be gentler" towards other people and in this case, her ex-boyfriend.

Ariana Grande referred to her own mistakes she'd made on social media. Picture: Instagram

> Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo With Mac Miller Tribute

In the lengthy black-and-white statement, the God Is A Woman singer also wrote that she doesn't endorse anything but "forgiveness and positivity".

Ariana went on to talk about how much she still cares for Pete Davidson, despite calling off her engagement with him recently, as well as bringing up her own mistakes she's made by saying stuff on social media.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Action From The #CapitalJBB

In Pete's statement, which he shared on Instagram, the Saturday Night Live comedian said "No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. [sic]".