Ariana Grande Has Urged Her Fans To "Be Gentler" Towards Pete Davidson

4 December 2018, 10:23 | Updated: 4 December 2018, 10:45

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to respond to Pete Davidson's message of online trolling
Ariana Grande took to Instagram to respond to Pete Davidson's message of online trolling. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has shared ex Pete Davidson's emotional message about online trolling, reminding her fans to "be gentler" towards him.

Ariana Grande shared Pete Davidson's lengthy post, detailing his suicidal thoughts and attitude towards online bullying.

The Thank You, Next singer took to Instagram to write to her 137 million followers reminding her fans to "be gentler" towards other people and in this case, her ex-boyfriend.

Ariana Grande referred to her own mistakes she'd made on social media
Ariana Grande referred to her own mistakes she'd made on social media. Picture: Instagram

> Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo With Mac Miller Tribute

In the lengthy black-and-white statement, the God Is A Woman singer also wrote that she doesn't endorse anything but "forgiveness and positivity".

Ariana went on to talk about how much she still cares for Pete Davidson, despite calling off her engagement with him recently, as well as bringing up her own mistakes she's made by saying stuff on social media.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Action From The #CapitalJBB

In Pete's statement, which he shared on Instagram, the Saturday Night Live comedian said "No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. [sic]".

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande called off their relationship in October

Pete Davidson Is ‘Dating Again’ 2 Months After Splitting From Ariana Grande
Pete has opened up about the abuse he's received since his relationship with Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson Posts Huge Statement About Being ‘Bullied’ By The Public & Suicide
Ariana Grande has decided to cover up her Pete Davidson tattoo

Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo With Mac Miller Tribute
Ariana Grande leaves Mac Miller out of burn book in thank u, next

Ariana Grande Left Mac Miller Out Of The Burn Book In Thank U, Next Video & Here's Why
It's finally here

Ariana Grande Finally Drops Mean Girls-Inspired 'thank u, next' Music Video
Little Mix's Christmas covers will leave you feeling festive!

6 Of The Best Celebrity Christmas Songs You Need This December

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande pens heartbreaking open letter about Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande Pens Open Letter About 'Heartbreaking' Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!