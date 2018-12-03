Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo With Mac Miller Tribute

3 December 2018, 16:23

Ariana Grande has decided to cover up her Pete Davidson tattoo
Ariana Grande has decided to cover up her Pete Davidson tattoo. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande is a big fan of tattoos.

In fact, the ‘Sweetener’ singer now has around 24 small inkings on her body, including a tiny bumble bee - which is a tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack - a heart and a half moon.

However, she recently decided to cover one of them up which was a tribute to her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande's Manager Defends Pete Davidson After His Return To Instagram

Ari originally had “8418” inked on her foot which was the same number Pete’s dad, who died in the 9/11 Twin Tower attack, had on his firefighter badge.

But if you look closely in the ‘thank u, next’ video, which premiered on Friday, you’ll see it now reads “Myron” which is the name of Mac Miller’s dog, who she adopted after he died.

Pete has covered up several of his Ariana-inspired tattoos since the pair called off their engagement. He originally had the Dangerous Woman bunny ears behind his back but it’s now a huge black heart.

Ariana also had Pete’s name tattooed on her finger but that’s now been covered by a black heart too.

Scooter Braun has defended Pete Davidson, after his split from Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Manager Defends Pete Davidson After His Return To Instagram

