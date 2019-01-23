Who Is Ariana Grande's 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' Album Track About?

23 January 2019, 11:21

Ariana Grande's album track list features a song asking someone to break up with their girlfriend
Ariana Grande's album track list features a song asking someone to break up with their girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' album track listing features a song titled 'break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored' and naturally everyone wants to know who it's about.

Ariana Grande's finally released her official track listing for 'thank u, next' and amongst the expected tracks comes one surprise, a song pretty savagely titled 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' which has sent fans spinning and trying to work out just who she is talking about.

Ariana Grande's Just Hinted Her Next Track 'Make-Up' Is Inspired By Rihanna

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been in a relationship since 2016
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been in a relationship since 2016. Picture: Getty

One person fans are pretty suspicious it could be aimed at is Ari's ex, rapper Big Sean, who also got a shout out in 'thank u, next' and who's picture appeared alongside the caption 'could still get it' in her music video.

Big Sean has been in a relationship with Jhené Aiko since 2016, so, we're wondering how Jhené's feeling seeing this track listing on top of Ari's flirtatious video nod to her beau... awks.

One fan tweeted: "When we all agree break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored is for big sean lmao...cause like, he can still get it."

Fans speculate her new track could be about ex Big Sean
Fans speculate her new track could be about ex Big Sean. Picture: Twitter

Seeing as the penultimate track on Sweetener was literally titled 'Pete Davidson' at the time of her engagement, we can't help but think about how different this album is going to be.

It's also got us thinking about how much has happened in the short time between her fourth and fifth albums, including passing of Mac Miller and the break down of her engagement to the SNL comedian.

