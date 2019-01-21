Ariana Grande's Just Hinted Her Next Track 'Make-Up' Is Inspired By Rihanna

21 January 2019, 15:55

Ariana Grande stopped by Rihanna's Fenty Beauty twitter page to hint that her new track 'make-up' could be inspired by the 'Needed Me' singer.

Ariana Grande has teased that a track off her upcoming album 'thank u, next' will be Rihanna inspired after she dropped into the comments of her Fenty Beauty Twitter and saying 'wait til you hear "make up"', the name of the track.

These Ariana Grande 7 Rings Memes Seriously Reflect How Broke We Are

She commented after making a video thanking Ri-Ri for gifting her make-up set to her, with Fenty Beauty saying:

"Ouuuu @ArianaGrande we’re gonna need you to drop that makeup tutorial sis!! Hope you luv your Fenty Beauty goodies."

Ari teasingly replied: 'wait til u hear "make up"' and it's safe to say people are imagining everyone from a collab, to a name drop, to a... Fenty Beauty inspired video?

It's previously been rumoured that Ariana's song 'God Is A Woman' was inspired by Rihanna, so it isn't surprising that she'd want to pay homage to one of the greatest queens of all time by including her in her upcoming music.

After having officially dropped three tracks from her upcoming album, 'thank u, next', 'imagine' and '7 Rings', we genuinely can't wait to see what Ari has in store for the rest of the album, which is sure to be full of pink, diamonds and all her squad.

