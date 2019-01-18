You've Heard The Song That Ariana Grande Sampled In '7 Rings' Before

18 January 2019, 10:43

Ariana Grande sampled the well known musical hit 'My Favourite Things' from 'The Sound Of Music' for her new single '7 rings' and some fans have no idea what it is.

Ariana Grande's '7 rings' samples the world famous musical number 'My Favourite Things' however there are still some fans that have never even heard of the Julie Andrew's classic.

The follow-up to the Sweetener star's No.1 single 'thank u, next' is already setting the world alight with it's catchy chorus and carefree vibe and you can't help but credit the inclusion of the catchy 'My Favourite Things' hook for some of it's success.

Ariana Grande Fans Tracked Down The Man Who Sold Her The Actual '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande used a sample of 'My Favourite Things' in her new single '7 rings'
Picture: Ariana Grande

Some fans have been guessing as to where they've heard the hook before with one Arianator posting, 'ISTG I'M NOT CRAZY THE FIRST VERSE IS A SAMPLE OF A SONG FROM A PERFUME COMMERCIAL BUT I DON'T KNOW WHICH ONE IT IS #7Rings'. Psst... you're definitely thinking about One Direction's 'Our Moment' fragrance.

Others have also been quick to point out that UK outfit Big Brovaz also sampled the 'Sound Of Music' classic in their 2002 hit...

Regardless of where the sample came from or where it has been used since, Ariana's '7 rings' is a bop and we can't wait for even more new music from the 'God Is A Woman' starlet this year.

