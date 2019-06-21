Ariana Grande Shares Nerves For European Leg Of Tour: ‘Keeping Me Closer To Home Is What’s Best For My Mental Health’

Ariana Grande said the European leg of her tour will be a big 'step'. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has told fans why she’s doing so many concerts in the same states in the US.

Ariana Grande’s 'Sweetener' world tour kicked off in March and the pop star has had a busy schedule of performances ever since. But after spending the past few months in the US Ari will soon prepare to bring her tour to Europe – something she’s said will be “a big step” for her.

The 25 year old was responding to her fans’ questions on Twitter, when one person asked why the singer is performing four or five shows in one state instead of taking her tour to other countries.

Ariana Grande said she's performing numerous concerts in the same states to be 'closer to home'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

And Ari was very honest in her response, explaining she prefers to stay closer to home for the sake of her mental health.

She wrote back to the fan: “The truth is: European leg is going to be a big step. I’m really excited about it and grateful to do it! But since you’re asking, this is simply the best I’m capable of at this time and keeping me closer to home for a majority of the dates is what’s best for my health rn. Love u! [sic].”

Ariana then added: “Nah of course, I understand I love you. I am getting better n feeling grateful. Finding a balance between self preservation and doing what I love. So thank you for supporting that. And also for wanting more of me. I’ll never take that for granted. real s**t.”

Fans then rushed to tell the ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker they understand her decision and respect the fact she wants to focus on her mental health.

It comes after Ari announced she would be extending her tour, adding that she’s “taking baby steps” and describing the demand for more shows as “a blessing for sure”.

As her tour continues to keep her busy (Ariana recently revealed she’s battling a bout of bronchitis) she has also found time to get herself a brand new inking.

Proving her love for actor Jim Carrey, the comedian’s ultimate fan girl got a tattoo in his honour – opting for one of the lines from his hit movie The Truman Show.

Posting a picture of her best friend Courtney Chipolone’s tattoo which reads: “In case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night,” Ari wrote that she got the same thing but upside down in classic Ari style.

