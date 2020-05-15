Adele’s Doctor Unveils Secret Behind Her 7 Stone Weight Loss

Adele has completely changed her lifestyle and eating habits. Picture: PA images

Adele’s doctor has unveiled the secret behind her weight loss.

Adele broke the internet when she uploaded a photograph to mark her 32nd birthday last week.

The ‘Hello’ singer was wearing a fitted black dress in the snap and proudly showing off her newly slimmed down frame which sent fans wild.

Her doctor has now spoken out about the secret behind her new look and revealed it isn’t just down to exercise and diet alone.

Speaking to US Weekly, Dr. Dominique Fradin-Read said: "I start by telling my patients that when it comes to weight loss, diet and exercise alone will not be enough in most cases.

"That is why many patients that come to us have tried to lose weight, they did lose somewhat but put everything back on and often even more.

“For a successful and sustainable weight loss, we need to look at the whole person and not just address the weight upfront."

She continued: "We look at the metabolic function — is the patient starting to develop insulin resistance? We look at hormones — such an important part of weight gain at menopause. We look at thyroid levels and cortisol levels.

"We look at habits — why is it that most of us will be good all day and crash at night? We evaluate stress and sleep. We talk about mood and mental health. When all these elements are addressed, then we can start a personalised diet … and recommend exercise as needed and it will work."

Adele’s UK-based personal trainer has also spoken out about her dramatic new look and insisted her goal was ‘never about getting super skinny,’ but instead ‘about getting healthy’.

Pete Geramico said in an Instagram post: "When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule.

"In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing.

"Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo.

"My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around [sic]."

