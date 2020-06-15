Adele & Stormzy Remember Grenfell Victims Three Years On & Continue To Fight For Justice

Adele and Stormzy speak during Grenfell United YouTube event. Picture: YouTube/ Getty Images

Adele and Stormzy remember the tragedy of Grenfell three years on since 72 people lost their lives and urge people to

Adele and Stormzy have paid emotional tributes to the 72 victims of the Grenfell fire three years after the West London tower block burnt down during the Grenfell United YouTube even and urged everyone to continue to fight for justice.

Stormzy To Donate £10 Million Over 10 Years To Black Organisations

London native Adele made a rare public appearance, speaking into the camera to talk about how the events of 2020 so far reveal the need now, more than ever, for collective action and compassion.

She said: "I think this year more than ever there has never been more appropriate time commandery and compassion and persistence for answers. Persistence for action."

"It's a scientific fact human beings are pack animals, not supposed to be left on our own we need each other to survive."

"It's one of my proudest things to be involved in Grenfell United for true justice and protection of justice..."

'I'm so sad that we're not all together, it's always a very sombre event, it's also beautiful and the kids are running around."

"I hope we can all do that before the anniversary next year. I miss you all but I can't wait to see you all, thinking of you all more than ever. Stay safe, stay healthy."

Stormzy said he didn't want to prepare anything because he wanted his message to come from the heart, talking into the camera, he said:

"To all the people of Grenfell, we’re still mourning with you, so to anyone watching this let’s use this time, let’s use today to stand in solidarity with them and say that we ain’t forgotten you. We love you, we’re here for you."

"When the Government and powers that be have turned their back on you, we’re here. We’re here, we’ve got you, we’re not letting this go."

"It’s become my duty – and everyone else’s duty – to make sure we never forget this."

"Let this be a constant reminder, let this be a constant dark stain on British society in terms of that many lives lost and the world kept moving. There’s not been any justice. Let that be a constant reminder."

The 'Big For Your Boots' rapper has been one of the most vocal critics of the government's response to the tragedy- encapsulated in his infamous BRIT freestyle in where he asked, "Yo Theresa May, where's the money for Grenfell?"

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News