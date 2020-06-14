Adele & Mabel Pay Tribute To Victims Of Grenfell Tower Fire On Third Anniversary

Adele pays tribute to victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster. Picture: Getty Images

Adele and Mabel are among those who have paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on the third anniversary of the disaster.

Seventy-two people were killed when a fire tore through the west London tower block on the evening of 14 June 2017.

"Today, Sunday, is three years since #Grenfell. 72 lives will be forever in our hearts. Join with me & @grenfell_united to REMEMBER at 6pm on youtube.com/GrenfellUnited – to show that we’re still united for change & justice," Adele wrote on Instagram.

Mabel wrote: "The world is a crazy place right now and this Sunday the 14th of June marks 3 years since the fire at Grenfell tower. I encourage you all to take this day to remember, reflect and unite for the lives that were lost and the families that will forever be mourning.

"Follow the instructions on the post to show your solidarity and I will also be going live with @grenfell_united at 5pm. There is still a long way to go and justice and change is yet to come but we can all speak up on Sunday by going green for Grenfell!"

At 6pm, bells of London churches across the city will ring 72 times in tribute to those who died. Grenfell United, a group of survivors and bereaved families, are holding an online multi-faith vigil at the same time.

The group are encouraging people across the UK to display green lights from their homes at 10:30pm to "show the nation we're still united for change and justice".

Adele was among the many people who went to the tower after the disaster to offer support to victims and their families.

In the days after the fire, the singer visited a local fire station and treated children from Grenfell to a private screening of Despicable Me 3.

During one of her Wembley Stadium shows two weeks later, she criticised the government's handling of the disaster.

"One of the most intense experiences of my lives. They’re not receiving the things we think they are. It’s a f***ing mess. No information is getting through, people feel helpless," she told the crowd.

