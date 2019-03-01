Sean Paul UK Tour 2019- Tickets, Dates, Latest News

Sean Paul is headed on a UK tour in 2019. Picture: Official Tour Image

Sean Paul has shared the UK dates for his UK tour and we've got all the latest ticket information and news to keep you up to date with everything.

Sean Paul has announced he's coming back to tour the UK in 2019 to perform a number of live dates around the country this May and June and we've got everything you need to know about it!

WATCH: Sean Paul Sings 'Cheap Thrills' On Helium

Tickets to the king of dancehall are now on sale, so you'd better move fast if you wanna see one of the musical greats hitting the stage to turn up the temperature!

The upcoming tour comes after a series of massive 2018 UK dates, including a show-stopping set to an 80,000-strong audience at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball.

Sean's spoken about his excitement for the tour, saying: "I'm always excited to perform in the UK, especially with this tour where I'll be hitting up stages in various cities."

"That's one of my favourite things about what I do, just being onstage and feeling a trailer-load of energy from a crowd of people responding to the vibes my music creates."

UK TOUR DATES

28 MAY 2019 HULL - BONUS ARENA

29 MAY 2019 NEWCASTLE - UTILITA ARENA

1 JUNE 2019 NOTTINGHAM - MOTOR POINT ARENA

2 JUNE 2019 GLASGOW - SSE HYDRO ARENA

4 JUNE 2019 BRIGHTON - BRIGHTON CENTRE

5 JUNE 2019 LIVERPOOL - M&S BANK ARENA

