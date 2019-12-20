On Air Now
The Capital Weekender With Ministry of Sound 10pm - 5am
20 December 2019, 16:43
The holidays are here! Which can mean only one thing... 'Finish The Lyric' Christmas edition of course.
Dua Lipa, HRVY and Robbie Williams are just a few names to take part in this year's 'Finish The Lyric: Christmas Edition'. At Christmas time, nobody needs encouragement to belt out a festive banger and pop stars are exactly the same.
You know the songs, 'Last Christmas', 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', 'Fairytale Of New York' and more all get covered by some of the biggest names in music.
WATCH: Liam Payne Absolutely Bosses 'Finish The Lyric'
Here's the full list of artists who make an appearance in 'Finish The Lyric':
Dua Lipa
Ella Eyre
HRVY
The Script
Tom Walker
Robbie Williams
AJ Mitchell
Ella Henderson
> Download Our App For All The Latest Pop News