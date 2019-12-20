Exclusive

WATCH: Dua Lipa, HRVY & More Take On 'Finish The Lyric: Christmas Edition'

The holidays are here! Which can mean only one thing... 'Finish The Lyric' Christmas edition of course.

Dua Lipa, HRVY and Robbie Williams are just a few names to take part in this year's 'Finish The Lyric: Christmas Edition'. At Christmas time, nobody needs encouragement to belt out a festive banger and pop stars are exactly the same.

You know the songs, 'Last Christmas', 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', 'Fairytale Of New York' and more all get covered by some of the biggest names in music.

HRVY on 'Finish The Lyric' Christmas Edition. Picture: Capital

Here's the full list of artists who make an appearance in 'Finish The Lyric':

Dua Lipa

Ella Eyre

HRVY

The Script

Tom Walker

Robbie Williams

AJ Mitchell

Ella Henderson

