Exclusive

WATCH: Dua Lipa, HRVY & More Take On 'Finish The Lyric: Christmas Edition'

20 December 2019, 16:43

The holidays are here! Which can mean only one thing... 'Finish The Lyric' Christmas edition of course.

Dua Lipa, HRVY and Robbie Williams are just a few names to take part in this year's 'Finish The Lyric: Christmas Edition'. At Christmas time, nobody needs encouragement to belt out a festive banger and pop stars are exactly the same.

You know the songs, 'Last Christmas', 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', 'Fairytale Of New York' and more all get covered by some of the biggest names in music.

WATCH: Liam Payne Absolutely Bosses 'Finish The Lyric'

HRVY on 'Finish The Lyric' Christmas Edition
HRVY on 'Finish The Lyric' Christmas Edition. Picture: Capital

Here's the full list of artists who make an appearance in 'Finish The Lyric':

Dua Lipa

Ella Eyre

HRVY

The Script

Tom Walker

Robbie Williams

AJ Mitchell

Ella Henderson

> Download Our App For All The Latest Pop News

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus took a swipe at her marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Jokes About Her Short Marriage To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus

Liam Payne and Harry Styles reunited at JBB

WATCH: Liam Payne Reveals What Harry Styles Spoke To Him About When One Direction Stars Reunited After 3 Years

Liam Payne

Niall Horan's fan was branded 'dad of the year'

WATCH: Niall Horan's Fan's Dad Fangirling Over The 'Nice To Meet Ya' Star Is The Purest Thing
Sam Smith saddened by JK Rowling's trans comments

Sam Smith 'Gutted' About JK Rowling's 'Trans Tweet' & Throws Harry Potter Shade Her Way

Sam Smith

Harry Styles and Stormzy gave fans an iconic show

WATCH: Harry Styles Brings Stormzy Out On Stage For Surprise Performance At London Gig

Harry Styles