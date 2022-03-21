Zendaya Has The Most Priceless Reaction After Googling Her Net Worth

21 March 2022, 15:20

A video of Zendaya reacting to her alleged net worth has gone viral
A video of Zendaya reacting to her alleged net worth has gone viral. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zendaya’s reaction to her alleged net worth has been circulating online after the Euphoria star had the most hilarious response.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Of all the times Zendaya has gone viral, her latest reason has left fans in hysterics.

A clip from an old interview has resurfaced on TikTok, where the Euphoria star googles her own net worth - and her reaction is hilarious!

Tom Holland Reveals That He Didn't Buy A House With Zendaya

Those who have followed the actress’ incredible career will know she’s basically been a star her whole life after she became a household name thanks to her star role on Disney's Shake It Up in 2010.

She has since gone on to accomplish incredible things - meaning that, unsurprisingly, she has amassed an eye-watering net worth over the years.

Zendaya had the best reaction after googling her net worth
Zendaya had the best reaction after googling her net worth. Picture: Alamy

In a clip titled ‘Remembering how Zendaya googled her own net worth’, fans couldn’t get over how priceless her reaction was to her seeing her alleged earnings.

Zendaya can be heard saying: “What is Zendaya’s net worth? Honestly I don’t know.”

Upon seeing the figure of $1.5million, the actress simply has the most sassy response: “Girl, I’m worth more than that I can tell you that,” - brb, adding this to our affirmations!

Zendaya has a whopping net worth
Zendaya has a whopping net worth. Picture: Alamy

Zendaya’s current net worth sits at roughly $15million, according to a number of publications - so we’re not surprised at her reaction, tbh!

Fans were in hysterics in the comments of the TikTok, with one writing: “She said ‘yeah I made that much this morning,” while another added: “She said ‘my money is very long’.”

“Went from 1.5M to 15M,” added a third, and we stan!

