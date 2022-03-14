Tom Holland Reveals That He Didn't Buy A House With Zendaya

Tom Holland set the record straight. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Tom Holland recently addressed the rumours that he is moving in with girlfriend Zendaya after it was reported that they bought a house together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last month rumours swirled that Zendaya and Tom Holland took a big leap in their relationship and purchased a home in Richmond!

Fans quickly got excited at the prospect of the Spider-Man co-stars moving in together – and in London no less – but the young couple, both 25, are reportedly not buying houses just yet.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

The Marvel man set the record straight in a recent interview, revealing that the recent headlines were "completely false".

Tom appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he spoke about the rumours surrounding his relationship with the Euphoria star.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are not moving in together just yet. Picture: Getty

He gently refuted the claims, saying on the chat show: "I have had so many people call me up because, apparently, I bought a new house in South London."

Holland let the truth be known: “I didn’t buy a new house.”

The Uncharted actor seemed to make light of the rumour mill, jokingly saying to the hosts: “Wow, what a surprise. I wonder when I’ll get the keys.”

In early February, the colleagues-turned-partners made headlines as it was widely reported that they were shacking up in the capital!

Zendaya and Tom made headlines last month. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland spoke about the claims in an interview. Picture: Getty

Reports claimed that Tom splashed a whopping £3million on a mansion in Richmond, South West London, for him and his beau.

The famously private couple rarely speak publicly about their living arrangements – but they are constantly on the move due to their busy filming schedules.

It's alleged that the Spider-Man frontman already owns an apartment in the city, whereas the ez-Disney star has a £3million home in Los Angeles.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital