Tom Holland Reveals That He Didn't Buy A House With Zendaya

14 March 2022, 17:41

Tom Holland set the record straight
Tom Holland set the record straight. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Tom Holland recently addressed the rumours that he is moving in with girlfriend Zendaya after it was reported that they bought a house together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last month rumours swirled that Zendaya and Tom Holland took a big leap in their relationship and purchased a home in Richmond!

Fans quickly got excited at the prospect of the Spider-Man co-stars moving in together – and in London no less – but the young couple, both 25, are reportedly not buying houses just yet.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

The Marvel man set the record straight in a recent interview, revealing that the recent headlines were "completely false".

Tom appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he spoke about the rumours surrounding his relationship with the Euphoria star.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are not moving in together just yet
Tom Holland and Zendaya are not moving in together just yet. Picture: Getty

He gently refuted the claims, saying on the chat show: "I have had so many people call me up because, apparently, I bought a new house in South London."

Holland let the truth be known: “I didn’t buy a new house.”

The Uncharted actor seemed to make light of the rumour mill, jokingly saying to the hosts: “Wow, what a surprise. I wonder when I’ll get the keys.”

In early February, the colleagues-turned-partners made headlines as it was widely reported that they were shacking up in the capital!

Zendaya and Tom made headlines last month
Zendaya and Tom made headlines last month. Picture: Getty
Tom Holland spoke about the claims in an interview
Tom Holland spoke about the claims in an interview. Picture: Getty

Reports claimed that Tom splashed a whopping £3million on a mansion in Richmond, South West London, for him and his beau.

The famously private couple rarely speak publicly about their living arrangements – but they are constantly on the move due to their busy filming schedules.

It's alleged that the Spider-Man frontman already owns an apartment in the city, whereas the ez-Disney star has a £3million home in Los Angeles.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Kim Kardashian appears to have edited the carpet in her Instagram photos with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Fans Spot Photoshop Fail As She Goes Instagram Official With Pete Davidson

Britney Spears has two sons with ex Kevin Federline

How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star