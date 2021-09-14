What Does Zayn Malik Really Say In New Shocking ‘Yellow Tape’ Song Lyrics?

14 September 2021, 16:51

Zayn Malik surprised fans with his 'Yellow Tape' album
Zayn Malik surprised fans with his 'Yellow Tape' album. Picture: @zayn/Instagram/Alamy
Zayn Malik released two new songs called ‘Believe Me’ and ‘Grimez’ from his album; ‘Yellow Tape’.

Zayn Malik made a surprise music return after revealing he had a new project called ‘Yellow Tape’.

The ‘Vibez’ star shared a Dropbox link on Twitter which gave fans access to his new wave of rap songs including tracks ‘Believe Me’ and ‘Grimez’, as well as another titled ‘Yellow Tape 47’.

The songs have since received mixed reactions from fans as he hits out at few people in his new music including Simon Cowell, Kanye West and even Queen Elizabeth II.

But what exactly has he said in the song lyrics?

Let’s take a look…

Zayn Malik shared his new project 'Yellow Tape' with fans
Zayn Malik shared his new project 'Yellow Tape' with fans. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

What does Zayn Malik say in his new ‘Yellow Tape’ song lyrics

Zayn has hit out at music mogul Simon Cowell in one of his tracks - ‘Believe Me’, where he talks about his former band One Direction leaving their ex-boss' record label, SyCo.

He raps: “Glad we left the Syco.”

The boyfriend of Gigi Hadid goes on to hit out at Kanye in his track ‘Grimez’, where he sings: “Kanye, beat him by farting.”

Zayn Malik took aim at Kanye West in his new song lyrics
Zayn Malik took aim at Kanye West in his new song lyrics. Picture: Alamy

He then bizarrely appears to take a swipe at the Queen as he raps: “F*** the Queen, she gon' knight 'em for their violence. When you're at Her Majesty's all you get is silence.”

It has been reported that the link posted by Zayn had been removed shortly after he posted it, however, the songs have been circulated online since.

